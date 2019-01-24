AVerMedia launches Live Streamer MIC 133 (AM133) for vloggers, streamers, and content creators

So, you want to be the next online star, eh? Maybe your goal is to become a YouTube vlogger or a Twitch streamer. If that’s your dream, I wish you success.

Of course, talent alone won’t lead to fame and fortune. You will need hardware too, such as a webcam -- obviously. After all, people are more likely to watch content with a good picture. With that said, audio is also important -- you should invest in a quality microphone. Today, AVerMedia launches a new such product -- called "Live Steamer MIC 133" -- that is not only for desktop use, but mobile too.

"The Live Streamer MIC 133 package includes the AM133 unidirectional cardioid condenser microphone that can be connected to a smartphone or laptop via 3.5mm jack or mounted on a camera via its built-in camera shoe mount. The lightweight mic weighs just over a single ounce and is sensitive (-37 dB ±3 dB) and quiet (60 db S/N ratio), yet able to withstand high noise levels (maximum SPL of 110 dB), enabling it to record anything from a whisper to a loud concert with fidelity and minimal artifacts and noise. The unidirectional mic pattern is optimized to capture the speaker’s voice while rejecting audio from the sides and rear. This keeps the focus on the live streamer, ideal for live broadcasters, content creators, and vloggers," says AVerMedia.

The company further says, "The compact carrying bag (included) holds the included mic, shock mount, metal stand for tabletop use, furry windscreen to reduce wind noise, 3.5mm audio cable, plus the included 4-pole to 3-pole 3.5 mm Audio Adapter Cable that allows the mic and analog headphones to be simultaneously connected to a smartphone for monitoring recordings and the live signal without unplugging the mic. With everything included in the case, content creators can grab their bag and go, knowing they have what they need in every recording situation."

AVerMedia shares the following specifications.

Type : Condenser microphone

: Condenser microphone Directivity : Unidirectional

: Unidirectional Output : 3.5 mm jack

: 3.5 mm jack Impedance : 1.5 KΩ

: 1.5 KΩ Sensitivity : -37 dB ±3 dB at 1 kHz (0 dB = 1V/P)

: -37 dB ±3 dB at 1 kHz (0 dB = 1V/P) Frequency Response : 20 Hz -- 16 kHz

: 20 Hz -- 16 kHz S/N Ratio : 60 dB

: 60 dB Maximum SPL : 110 dB

: 110 dB Dimensions with Stand (W x D x H): 70 x 83.3 x 132.25 mm (2.75 x 3.28 x 5.2 in)

(W x D x H): 70 x 83.3 x 132.25 mm (2.75 x 3.28 x 5.2 in) Weight : 80 g (2.82 oz) with stand | 30 g (1.06 oz) without stand

: 80 g (2.82 oz) with stand | 30 g (1.06 oz) without stand System Requirements: Compatible with smartphones, camera, and computer devices with a 3.5mm audio-in jack

David Kao, Sales Director of AVerMedia offers the following statement:

The Live Streamer MIC 133 gives live streamers a complete, highly portable package with everything needed for high quality audio recording using a camera, laptop, or mobile device. When you combine the quality, reliability, form factor, and maximum flexibility of our mic package, it offers an unmatched real world solution for video creators.

If you want to buy the Live Streamer MIC 133, you can get it on Amazon here. Given its versatility the price is quite reasonable at $69.99.