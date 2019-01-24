Microsoft Office 365 arrives in the Mac App Store for the first time

No Comments

Although there are lots of office suites to choose from, including plenty of free offerings, Microsoft Office remains the most popular choice.

For Mac users, previously the only way to get Microsoft Office was by going to Microsoft's website and downloading it from there. Now though, Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and the whole suite of Microsoft’s popular apps are available to download directly from the Mac App Store.

The apps are all available for free, but you’ll need an Office 365 subscription to do everything you need to.

Users can purchase a subscription for Office 365 from within the apps.

The new suite has been designed to support Mac features like Dark Mode and Continuity Camera in macOS, as well as the MacBook Pro Touch Bar and the Trackpad.

"We are excited to welcome Microsoft Office 365 to the all new Mac App Store in macOS Mojave," says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it's easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone."

Jared Spataro, corporate vice president at Microsoft, is similarly enthused, stating: "We are excited to announce that today Office 365 is arriving in the Mac App Store. We have worked closely with Apple to provide Mac users with the very best productivity experience -- one that offers everything they know and love about Office through an experience uniquely designed for the Mac."

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Insiders say Mark Zuckerberg plans to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger

Microsoft giving away diamond ring and custom Xbox One X to celebrate Super Bowl LIII

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Mozilla confirms Firefox Screenshots is here to stay, although one key feature will be lacking

Advance warning: Facebook is closing down photo-sharing app Moments in a month -- time to save your pictures!

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18323 with Light Theme improvements

Millennials and their motors: 5 predictions for 2019 and beyond

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

85 Comments

How to change the default Windows 10 font

61 Comments

This is the redesigned File Explorer that Windows 10 should have

46 Comments

Microsoft concedes that Cortana can't -- and won't -- compete with Alexa and Google Assistant

35 Comments

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Developer Edition now available with Ubuntu Linux

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.