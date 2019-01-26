Leak shows that Android Q will bring native face unlock to more phones

8 Comments

Face unlock with smartphone

A new Android Q leak suggests that Google is ready to copy another of the features iOS users have come to know and love: facial unlock.

There are already a number of Android handsets -- including recent phones from OnePlus -- which have their own implementation of the biometric security feature, but with Android Q, it is looking as though the feature will be hard-baked into the operating system.

See also:

Native support for face unlock means that more handset-owners will be able to take advantage of the security feature, and handset-makers will have to jump through fewer hoops to get a proprietary version of the system to work.

Over at XDA Developers, a delve in the code of a leaked version of Android Q has been quite revealing:

We've spotted dozens of strings and multiple methods, classes, and fields related to facial recognition in the framework, SystemUI, and Settings APKs in the leaked AOSP build of Android Q that we obtained.

...

From the face unlock-related strings we found in Android Q's framework-res APK, the most important lines are about the error message that is shown when the device doesn’t have facial recognition hardware. This tells us that Android Q does expect the device to have hardware facial recognition sensors, unlike the face unlock features found on most modern smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, Huawei/Honor, and OnePlus.

Of course, this does not mean that every phone that supports Android Q will support facial unlock -- the feature is reliant on the necessary hardware being present. But the good news is that Google is making it a whole lot easier for phone-maker to implement the security feature.

Image credit: chainarong06 / Shutterstock

8 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Leak shows that Android Q will bring native face unlock to more phones

Get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (worth $67.95) FREE for a limited time

Insiders say Mark Zuckerberg plans to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger

Microsoft giving away diamond ring and custom Xbox One X to celebrate Super Bowl LIII

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Mozilla confirms Firefox Screenshots is here to stay, although one key feature will be lacking

Advance warning: Facebook is closing down photo-sharing app Moments in a month -- time to save your pictures!

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

85 Comments

This is the redesigned File Explorer that Windows 10 should have

49 Comments

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Developer Edition now available with Ubuntu Linux

34 Comments

Apple selling iPhone SE again, and you should totally consider buying it

24 Comments

Even Microsoft Edge thinks the Daily Mail website is an untrustworthy source of news

17 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.