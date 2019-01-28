Fluance launches Ai60 powered 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers with Bluetooth

2 Comments

Fans of music have many ways to listen to their favorite songs these days. Thanks to services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora, long gone is the need to depend on physical media. With that said, many audiophiles still prefer vinyl and CD to streaming or playing files. Of course, lossless digital media files -- such as FLAC -- are also a great way to enjoy tunes without compromise.

Regardless of how you choose to play your music, it is always wise to invest in quality speakers and headphones. Speakers in particular are very important to get right, as not only is quality important, but volume too. Someone in a tiny studio apartment will have different needs than someone with a big house that throws parties. Today, Fluance launches a pair of powered 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers that should meet the needs of many. Called "Ai60," they are extremely versatile -- there are a few different hardwired options for connecting to, say, computers and stereo receivers, but also, Bluetooth for convenience.

"The Ai60s' beautifully-crafted wood cabinet is acoustically tuned to envelop listeners in warm and precise sound. The Ai60s are designed with superior performing components, featuring an integrated class D amplifier that delivers a robust sound. The silk soft-dome tweeters produce natural highs, while the woven, glass fiber drivers round out the performance with detailed mids and deep bass. Together, these components produce sound that turn any room into a concert hall or movie theater," says Fluance.

"The company further says, "Ai60s are feature-filled and provide listeners with a complete home theater system without the complexity. They are a true plug-and-play solution, offering any connectivity needed to start listening, including RCA, optical, USB, Bluetooth, and sub out. Wireless auto pairing technology automatically pairs a Bluetooth device when in range, and aptX enhanced audio technology ensures powerful and well-defined sound throughout the listening area."

Fluance shares the following specifications.

Speaker Configuration  

2 Way – 2 Driver Powered Bookshelf Speaker System with Integrated Amplifier (Pair – 1x Active 1x Passive)

Bluetooth

Yes; aptX Codec

Input

RCA L/R, Digital Toslink Optical, Micro USB

Tweeter

1 inch Silk Soft Dome Ferrofluid Cooled

Woofer

6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds

Amplifier Power

Class D 100 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 50 watts)

Frequency Response   

35Hz – 20KHz (DSP Virtual Sound Perceived by Ear)

Crossover Frequency

2600Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry

Internal Lead Wire

18-gauge Internal Lead Wire to Reduce Signal Degradation

Power

Input: 100-240V; Output: 24V 3.0A

Enclosure

Acoustic Suspension Design

Dimensions

13.1 x 7.8 x 9.2 inch

Speaker Weight

29.3 lbs

The company also shares the below Frequency Response Graph.

The Fluance Ai60 Powered 6.5-inch Bookshelf Speakers are not an inexpensive affair. At $299, they may be more than what the typical consumer wants to pay. With that said, Fluance is known for quality products, and the versatile connection options should make it a wise investment. You can add a subwoofer down the line when your budget allows, and with four color options --  bamboo, black, walnut, and white walnut -- it can fit in with any room's decor. And yes, the speakers come with a remote control.

If you want to buy your own, it can be had from Fluance directly here.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fluance launches Ai60 powered 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers with Bluetooth

Ten top tips to keep your information secure on Data Privacy Day

Dropbox splashes $230 million on e-signature startup HelloSign

69 percent of employees share passwords with colleagues

Try not to laugh -- for Data Privacy Day, Facebook wants you to take a Privacy Checkup

Microsoft cripples Windows Media Player on Windows 7 -- a seemingly dirty tactic to increase Windows 10 upgrades

Download updated Android Pie images for your OnePlus 5 or 5T

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft cripples Windows Media Player on Windows 7 -- a seemingly dirty tactic to increase Windows 10 upgrades

388 Comments

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

87 Comments

This is the redesigned File Explorer that Windows 10 should have

51 Comments

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Developer Edition now available with Ubuntu Linux

34 Comments

Even Microsoft Edge thinks the Daily Mail website is an untrustworthy source of news

17 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.