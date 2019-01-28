Fluance launches Ai60 powered 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers with Bluetooth

Fans of music have many ways to listen to their favorite songs these days. Thanks to services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora, long gone is the need to depend on physical media. With that said, many audiophiles still prefer vinyl and CD to streaming or playing files. Of course, lossless digital media files -- such as FLAC -- are also a great way to enjoy tunes without compromise.

Regardless of how you choose to play your music, it is always wise to invest in quality speakers and headphones. Speakers in particular are very important to get right, as not only is quality important, but volume too. Someone in a tiny studio apartment will have different needs than someone with a big house that throws parties. Today, Fluance launches a pair of powered 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers that should meet the needs of many. Called "Ai60," they are extremely versatile -- there are a few different hardwired options for connecting to, say, computers and stereo receivers, but also, Bluetooth for convenience.

"The Ai60s' beautifully-crafted wood cabinet is acoustically tuned to envelop listeners in warm and precise sound. The Ai60s are designed with superior performing components, featuring an integrated class D amplifier that delivers a robust sound. The silk soft-dome tweeters produce natural highs, while the woven, glass fiber drivers round out the performance with detailed mids and deep bass. Together, these components produce sound that turn any room into a concert hall or movie theater," says Fluance.

"The company further says, "Ai60s are feature-filled and provide listeners with a complete home theater system without the complexity. They are a true plug-and-play solution, offering any connectivity needed to start listening, including RCA, optical, USB, Bluetooth, and sub out. Wireless auto pairing technology automatically pairs a Bluetooth device when in range, and aptX enhanced audio technology ensures powerful and well-defined sound throughout the listening area."

Fluance shares the following specifications.

Speaker Configuration 2 Way – 2 Driver Powered Bookshelf Speaker System with Integrated Amplifier (Pair – 1x Active 1x Passive) Bluetooth Yes; aptX Codec Input RCA L/R, Digital Toslink Optical, Micro USB Tweeter 1 inch Silk Soft Dome Ferrofluid Cooled Woofer 6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds Amplifier Power Class D 100 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 50 watts) Frequency Response 35Hz – 20KHz (DSP Virtual Sound Perceived by Ear) Crossover Frequency 2600Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry Internal Lead Wire 18-gauge Internal Lead Wire to Reduce Signal Degradation Power Input: 100-240V; Output: 24V 3.0A Enclosure Acoustic Suspension Design Dimensions 13.1 x 7.8 x 9.2 inch Speaker Weight 29.3 lbs

The company also shares the below Frequency Response Graph.

The Fluance Ai60 Powered 6.5-inch Bookshelf Speakers are not an inexpensive affair. At $299, they may be more than what the typical consumer wants to pay. With that said, Fluance is known for quality products, and the versatile connection options should make it a wise investment. You can add a subwoofer down the line when your budget allows, and with four color options -- bamboo, black, walnut, and white walnut -- it can fit in with any room's decor. And yes, the speakers come with a remote control.

If you want to buy your own, it can be had from Fluance directly here.