Symantec boosts its endpoint security offering

Sophisticated attackers are increasingly taking advantage of the complexity of endpoint environments to exploit gaps and discover new paths to lucrative targets.

Symantec is announcing enhancements to its endpoint security portfolio designed to defend against the most sophisticated cyberattacks as well as improving application discovery and risk assessment.

Symantec has incorporated advanced protection and hardening into its endpoint security solution which delivers a coordinated, adaptive endpoint defense that is simple for security teams to manage. This defense framework reduces the attack surface and delivers protection from unauthorized access, known vulnerabilities, zero-day attacks, and everything in between. All this is delivered through a single agent which is managed by an integrated cloud console, lowering deployment and management complexity.

The portfolio of products includes Symantec Endpoint Application Control which defends against advanced attacks by only allowing known, good applications to run; Symantec Endpoint Application Isolation which enables users to download and use any application safely by ensuring every application is restricted to safe and authorized behavior; Symantec Endpoint Cloud Connect Defense which delivers dynamic protection by assuring network integrity through a policy-based smart VPN to defend against risky WiFi and carrier networks; and Symantec Endpoint Threat Defense for Active Directory which ensures that malicious actors on domain-connected endpoints can't exploit Active Directory to gain access to critical assets.

"Stopping today's most sophisticated threats requires integrated layers of security which make it difficult for attackers to operate," says Art Gilliland, EVP and GM enterprise products at Symantec. "By incorporating advanced protection and hardening innovations into our endpoint portfolio, we help minimize the attack surface and make it more challenging to penetrate and move laterally across networks, an important part of an Integrated Cyber Defense strategy."

These capabilities are immediately available for purchase as add-ons to Symantec Endpoint Protection or as part of new suites. You can find out more on the Symantec website.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock