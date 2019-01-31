Mozilla has a new mobile web browsing experience for you to test: Reference Browser

Mozilla has launched a test version of a new mobile web browser -- sort of, anyway. Known as Reference Browser, Mozilla stresses that "this is NOT a new end product, it is a collection of parts".

Described as a "technology preview", Reference Browser sees the company seeking feedback about various components which may or may not be used together in the future. It is looking for Android users to provide "input, telemetry and feedback and bug reports" to shape the future of mobile web browsing.

This is something of an interesting Test Pilot cum beta testing program. It differs from other tests in that there is no one product for testers to use. As Mozilla says, this is a collection of components, and the focus is on finding out how they work together. The company also makes the program seem slightly more risky than others, saying: " We are reasonably certain your personal data is safe, but I recommend making sure you still have a copy of bookmarks and passwords in another copy of Firefox... just in case! If you compare Beta builds to a walk in the park and eat Nightly builds for breakfast, I think you are going to really like this new challenge".

Introducing the test program, Mozilla says:

The mobile team has been working hard on a new infrastructure that will help Mozilla build new mobile apps. This infrastructure is made up of a number of components (such as GeckoView, Glean and a new Firefox Accounts implementation) that have been brought together in a Reference Browser. This is NOT a new end product, it is a collection of parts, some or all of which may be used to create web browsers for different platforms. But before we can use them, we need to make sure they all work together in one place.

If you want to get involved, visit https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/mozilla-reference-browser and join the Google Group. You should then visit https://play.google.com/apps/testing/org.mozilla.reference.browser on your phone to join the test program and to install the app.