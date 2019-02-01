Microsoft is now forcing people to upgrade from Skype Classic to Skype 8

No Comments

Skype on laptop

The end of Skype Classic (or Skype 7, if you prefer) has been on the cards for a while now, much to the annoyance of legions of users. Microsoft has been keen to encourage Classic users to migrate to Skype 8, but many have held out. Now Microsoft is forcing their hands.

When the company announced that support for Skype 7 and below was terminating at the beginning of November, Microsoft said that "you may be able to use older versions for a little while". Three months down the line, Skype Classic users are being forced into upgrading to Skype 8.

See also:

People using the latest version of Skype Classic -- Skype 7.41.0.10101 -- are finding themselves greeted by a dialog box which gives them the option of either updating to Skype 8, or exiting Skype. There is no other option.

The message reads:

Update Skype today

It looks like Skype hasn't been updated for some time. It's free, only takes a minute and comes with the latest features and security updates.

What happens if I don't update now?

The next time you sign out or restart your computer, you'll need to update Skype before you can sign back in.

Microsoft's decision to force the upgrade on users is not going down well, but it seems there is no way to avoid it other than (as reported by BleepingComputer) downgrading to Skype 7.36.0.101 -- although this has to be downloaded from sources other than Microsoft.

Image credit: Bernardo Ramonfaur / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft is now forcing people to upgrade from Skype Classic to Skype 8

Unpacking the influence of the IoT in travel

4 reasons private equity firms should be concerned about digital transformation

Mozilla COO contacts European Commission voicing concerns about Facebook's lack of ad transparency

Over 90 percent of organizations hit by targeted email attacks

Has your Harmony remote stopped working? Let's fix it

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft cripples Windows Media Player on Windows 7 -- a seemingly dirty tactic to increase Windows 10 upgrades

527 Comments

Most people are still avoiding the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

104 Comments

System76 unveils 'Darter Pro' Linux laptop with choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS

57 Comments

Time's up! Microsoft is flipping the IE 10 kill switch in 2020

42 Comments

Facebook has been paying people to install a VPN that harvests data about them

20 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.