Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18329 with new 'Top apps' Search feature

Another week, another new Windows 10 build rolls out to Insiders on the Fast ring (although not for users in certain parts of the world -- more on this later).

Although we’re edging closer to 19H1’s official release, Build 18329 sill manages to introduce a couple of new features.

First up is 'Top apps' in Search. When you open Search you’ll now see your most frequently used apps listed at the top, so you can just launch the one you want (see image above).

In this build you can now also run Desktop (Win32 apps) in Windows Mixed Reality. Microsoft lists Spotify, Paint.NET, and Visual Studio Code as some examples of apps you might want to run, and says you can launch them just as you would Store apps. To do this, open the Pins Panel, then go to All Apps, and open the Classic Apps (Beta) folder.

The Mail & Calendar app has been updated too and is rolling out to Insiders now. Improvements include an expanded Dark Mode and a Default Font option.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

REMINDER: The new tamper protection setting in the Windows Security app protects your device by helping to prevent bad actors from tampering with the most important security settings. The setting is designed to be on by default, however the default state is not currently in effect for current Insider Preview builds. You may see a new recommendation in the Windows Security app suggesting you turn this setting on.

Fixed an issue resulting in many Win32 apps having an unexpectedly long launch time due to being incorrectly suspended by the OS in the last two flights.

Fixed an issue where the Windows Insider Program settings pages via Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program had a bug preventing Narrator and Screen Reader programs from properly reading the page.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight where Desktop Window Manager would crash if multiple Office and/or video playback applications were running on the same screen on devices with Multiplane Overlay Support.

Fixed an issue resulting video playback going black after rotating a device from landscape to portrait.

Fixed an issue resulting in a green screen with error Kernel_auto_boost_lock_acquisition_with_raised_irql when using an Xbox controller with your PC.

Fixed an issue resulting in USB devices, including mice and keyboards, potentially not working after updating to recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in intl.cpl hanging when copying settings.

Fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Edge not being able to access local IPs.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to extend your monitor to a second screen connected via Miracast.

Fixed an issue where when you opened a new Notepad window and pressed CTRL + F, the Find window would unexpectedly be populated with the search query from the last time the Find window was used in a previous Notepad instance.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight that caused consistent black screens when using Remote Desktop, DisplayLink, or Miracast if you are on an AMD or Nvidia driver.

Known issues in this build are:

The Windows Security app may show an unknown status for the Virus & threat protection area, or not refresh properly. This may occur after upgrade, restart, or settings changes.

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

While night light functionality is back up and running, you may still find issues with other blue light reduction software not working.

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

The value in Narrator Settings "Change the level of detail Narrator provides about text and control" might be empty. To work around this issue, use the Narrator command Narrator key + v to change the verbosity level, then close and reopen Settings app again.

After upgrade, there might be two Narrator voices talking at the same time. Reboot the machine once, this issue will go away.

Windows Sandbox may launch to a black screen for some users.

Taskbar icons may stop loading and appear blank.

Some of the Real-Time Protection options for Malwarebytes Premium are not able to be turned on.

You may see an error when unzipping files.

The brightness slider may not work.

Opening Color filters setting in the Ease of Access setting will crash the Settings app.

This new build is not available for the following languages: