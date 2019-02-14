Forget Linux -- Here's how to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 3

80 Comments

The official way to install a version of Microsoft’s latest operating system on a Raspberry Pi is to use Windows 10 IoT, but that’s a stripped down version and a far cry from the Windows 10 we know and love/hate (delete as applicable).

Microsoft makes a version of Windows 10 that runs on ARM processors, and there’s now an unofficial Windows On ARM tool that lets you install that OS on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B or B+.

Apart from the installer itself, which you can download from here, you will need a copy of Windows 10 for ARM, which Microsoft doesn’t make readily available for end users.

The easiest way to get this is to go to this page, and under 'Select type' choose Windows (Final Version). For the version itself, pick Feature update to Windows 10, version 1809 [arm64]. Choose your language, select Windows 10 Professional as the edition, and for the type of download, select Download ISO compiler in OneClick! (run downloaded CMD-file). Click the top link on the right side to save the CMD file, and then run it. It will take a long time to create the package, so be patient. Once it has, open the ISO file and extract the install.wim file to the desktop.

Run the WoA Installer, click the Advanced button and install the Core package for it (links to download this are here).

Go back to the Windows Deployment section, and select the microSD card for your Pi and load the install.wim file. Click the Deploy button and wait (quite some time).

You'll then be able to boot into it from your Pi.

80 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How to check to see if your data was part of the Marriott Starwood Hotel hack

Updated WSL in Windows 10 version 1903 lets you access Linux files from Windows

3 data leaks that could be undermining your online privacy

Software development isn't a manufacturing process

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a thin and light entertainment-centric Android tablet

How contact centers have become a prime target for hackers [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft takes Insiders into next year, with the release of the first Windows 10 20H1 build

152 Comments

Forget Linux -- Here's how to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 3

80 Comments

Developer launches new version of Windows 95 that runs under Windows 10, macOS and Linux

73 Comments

Facebook is ready to fight back against anti-vaxxers

66 Comments

Plugable launches tool-free NVMe SSD USB-C enclosure for Windows, macOS, and Linux

15 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.