System76 refreshes Serval WS Linux laptop with 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs

Nowadays, many consumers put a premium on having a thin and light computer. This is understandable, as no one wants to lug around a big and heavy notebook. With that said, some people only care about raw power -- weight and size be damned. System76's Serval WS is one such laptop -- insanely powerful, but boy howdy, it is a biggun! The 15-inch model weighs 7.5 pounds, while the 17-inch variant tips the scales at 8.6!

Today, System76 launches a refreshed version of the Linux laptop. It features desktop-class 9th Generation Intel Core processors, which is cool, but arguably more intriguing is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPU options -- 2060, 2070, or 2080. Yeah, this refreshed Serval WS is an absolute beast!

"Serval WS has been reawakened! Unleash the raw power of the all-new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs in this workstation-class laptop. This powerful rig features the latest Intel Core desktop CPUs and NVMe PCIe SSD options on a 15-inch or 17-inch display. Observe stunning visuals and real-life details and opt for the 17-inch 4K matte display. Harness the power of a desktop computer in a powerful laptop shell and configure your Serval WS now with up to 64 GB RAM and up to 12 TB of storage," says System76.

The computer seller shares the following specifications and configuration options.

Operating System Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (64-bit), Pop!_OS 18.10 (64-bit), or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit) Processor 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9600K: 3.7 up to 4.6 GHz – 9 MB Cache – 6 Cores 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9700K: 3.6 up to 4.9 GHz – 12 MB Cache – 8 Cores 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K: 3.6 up to 5 GHz – 16 MB cache – 8 cores – 16 threads Display 15.6" or 17.3" FHD (1920×1080) 144Hz refresh rate Matte Finish 17.3" 4K QFHD (3840×2160) Matte Finish Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, or 2080 Memory Up to 64 GB Dual-channel DDR4 @ 3000 MHz Storage 2× M.2, 2× 2.5″ 7mm height drive. Up to 12 TB total. Expansion 15″: 1 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB 3.1 combo (Type-C), 1 x USB 3.1 (Type C), 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 17″: 1 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB 3.1 combo (Type-C), 1 x USB 3.1 (Type C), 4 x USB 3.0 Input Multitouch Touchpad, Multi-Color Backlit Chicklet Keyboard Networking Gigabit Ethernet, Intel WiFi up to Wireless-AC, Bluetooth Video Ports HDMI 1.4b, 2× mini-DisplayPort 1.3 Audio Stereo Speakers, Stereo Mic, Headphone Jack, Mic Jack, Line In, S/PDIF Camera 1080p HD Webcam Security Disabled ME, Kensington Lock Battery Removable 8 Cell Smart Li-Ion – 82 Wh Charger 330 Watts, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz Weight Dependent on display size 15″: 7.5 lbs. (3.40 kg.) 17″: 8.6 lbs. (3.9 kg.) Base weight. Varies on configuration. Dimensions Dependent on display size (Height × Width × Depth) 15″: 1.5″ × 15.2″ × 10.32″ (38.1 × 386.1 × 262.1mm) 17″: 1.61″ × 16.46″ × 11.63″ (40.9 × 418.1 × 295.4mm) Model serw11

If you want to configure your own Serval WS Linux laptop, you can do so here. Pricing starts at $1,999.99 and goes up from there. If you want to start maxing out specs, you can easily exceed $7,000! Keep in mind, this laptop is designed for extreme power users -- before you scoff at the price or size, please know this machine probably isn't for you.