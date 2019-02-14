Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine scammers are out to trick you

6 Comments

Heart phone

A Nigeria-based gang of scam artists, known as Scarlet Widow, have been using romance scams to trick victims out of large amounts of cash.

Secure email company Agari has uncovered the scam which involves posting fake personas on the largest dating websites like Match, eHarmony, and OKCupid.

Scarlet Widow also targets relationship seekers on more specialized sites, such as Dating4Disabled.com, FarmersDatingSite.com, and DivorcedPeopleMeet.com, and uses sites for people seeking partners in the US military, including MilitaryCupid.com.

Fake personas used include 'Laura Cahill,' a Texan model working in Paris; 'Starling Micheal,' a handsome United States Army captain stationed in Afghanistan, whose perfect woman 'has a trusting mind to fall in love;' and 'Lisa Frankel,' a Norwegian saleswoman eager to visit the United States, looking for an 'honest and caring man to date and have as my future husband.'

According to Agari, a Texas man was conned out of more than $50,000 by 'Laura Cahill.' The romance existed only by email, as the two never met or spoke on the phone. But the man opened a joint bank account that let her con him out of tens of thousands of dollars, despite the warnings of his friends and family.

"It is important to raise awareness about romance scams since its victims are often too embarrassed to report the crime," says Crane Hassold, senior director of threat intelligence at Agari. "Romance scams are devastating for its victims, who may suffer great financial hardship and psychological trauma as a result."

When one of the fake profiles receives an initial response, the scammer sends a message talking about their faith in God and the importance of trust. Eventually this leads to a request for money, in Laura’s case so she can, 'leave her modeling position in Paris and travel back to the United States' to meet her suitor. Of course once the victim pays up there are inevitable excuses about how the plan has fallen through, usually with requests for more cash.

"Dating scams are particularly dangerous and effective because of the numerous data breaches on dating websites that have occurred over the last couple of years," comments Web security company High-Tech Bridge's CEO Ilia Kolochenko. "On such dates as St Valentines Day click-rates for a well-prepared spear phishing campaign may be as high as 100 percent."

You can find out more about the scam and how it works on the Agari blog.

Image credit: pathdoc / Shutterstock

6 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How to check to see if your data was part of the Marriott Starwood Hotel hack

Updated WSL in Windows 10 version 1903 lets you access Linux files from Windows

3 data leaks that could be undermining your online privacy

Software development isn't a manufacturing process

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a thin and light entertainment-centric Android tablet

How contact centers have become a prime target for hackers [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft takes Insiders into next year, with the release of the first Windows 10 20H1 build

152 Comments

Forget Linux -- Here's how to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 3

80 Comments

Developer launches new version of Windows 95 that runs under Windows 10, macOS and Linux

73 Comments

Facebook is ready to fight back against anti-vaxxers

66 Comments

Plugable launches tool-free NVMe SSD USB-C enclosure for Windows, macOS, and Linux

15 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.