Zoho launches next generation Office Suite with added AI

Popular cloud-based office suite Zoho is launching a new version of its software complete with AI-powered personal assistant.

Zoho Office is made up of four cloud-based productivity software applications -- Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, and Zoho Notebook. These are fully integrated with each other and with Zoho Mail the company’s messaging app Cliq.

Key feature of the latest version is the use across the board of the 'Zia' AI-powered assistant. In Zoho Writer, Zia can detect context-based grammar mistakes, rate the readability score of each document, and suggest style corrections to improve overall writing quality.

In Zoho Sheet, Zia offers deep insights into users' data sets by automatically showing the most relevant charts and pivot tables for their data. Zoho Sheet also supports Natural Language Querying where users can ask Zia questions about their data and Zia will respond with the appropriate function, chart, or table, which can then be added to their spreadsheet.

Zia Voice, Zoho's conversational AI, can help users create documents, for example building a customized recipe 'smart card' by grabbing the relevant visuals, instructions, and shopping lists from their favorite website -- all initiated by voice command -- and organising it neatly into the application

"We built Zoho Office Suite to be the most integrated suite of productivity tools of its kind," says Raju Vegesna, Zoho's chief evangelist. "For decades, Zoho has provided tools for users to share and work on documents quickly and efficiently. Now, with this new version of Zoho Office Suite -- empowered by Zia -- Zoho's integrations are tighter than ever before, providing seamless collaboration across departments and teams. We've added features and tools that can't be found anywhere else, such as Notebook's smart cards, Sheet's data-cleansing tool, and Show's integration with Apple TV. Just like the line between productivity and collaboration applications is fading, we see the line between business, collaboration, productivity, and communication apps fading. It is the combination of these apps, contextually integrated, that makes the modern worker exponentially more productive!"

You can find out more and sign up for a trial of Zoho Office on the company's site.