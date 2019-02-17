Security researcher 'concerned' to find Twitter is not deleting your deleted direct messages

1 Comment

Using Twitter on smartphone

When you delete a direct message on Twitter, it is gone forever, right? From a user's point of view, this is true -- a deleted message vanishes. But a security researcher has discovered that Twitter is actually hanging onto these messages.

Karan Saini found that he was able to see messages he deleted years ago when he downloaded an archive of his Twitter data from the site.

See also:

Upon obtaining his data archive, Saini found that it included messages that had been deleted, as well as some from accounts which had been deactivated. He has expressed concerns at his discovery which appears to be in contradiction to claims made on Twitter's help pages.

TechCrunch explains:

Saini found years-old messages in a file from an archive of his data obtained through the website from accounts that were no longer on Twitter. He also reported a similar bug, found a year earlier but not disclosed until now, that allowed him to use a since-deprecated API to retrieve direct messages even after a message was deleted from both the sender and the recipient -- though, the bug wasn't able to retrieve messages from suspended accounts.

The fact that messages from deactivated accounts is odd. Twitter says that when an account is closed down, its data is also deleted.

While the issue may not be a serious security matter, it still represents something of a privacy concern and, as TechCrunch points out, "retaining direct messages for years may put the company in a legal grey area ground amid Europe's new data protection laws, which allows users to demand that a company deletes their data".

A spokesperson for Twitter says that the company is "looking into this further to ensure we have considered the entire scope of the issue".

Image credit: In Green / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Security researcher 'concerned' to find Twitter is not deleting your deleted direct messages

How to check to see if your data was part of the Marriott Starwood Hotel hack

Updated WSL in Windows 10 version 1903 lets you access Linux files from Windows

3 data leaks that could be undermining your online privacy

Software development isn't a manufacturing process

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a thin and light entertainment-centric Android tablet

How contact centers have become a prime target for hackers [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft takes Insiders into next year, with the release of the first Windows 10 20H1 build

174 Comments

Forget Linux -- Here's how to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 3

81 Comments

Developer launches new version of Windows 95 that runs under Windows 10, macOS and Linux

73 Comments

Facebook is ready to fight back against anti-vaxxers

68 Comments

Plugable launches tool-free NVMe SSD USB-C enclosure for Windows, macOS, and Linux

15 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.