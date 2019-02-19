New access suite delivers a software defined perimeter for hybrid environments

The move to accessing applications from the cloud and provisioning resources dynamically has led to organizations moving to a zero trust strategy to guard against attacks and data leaks. However, this can be hard to achieve with hybrid environments.

Secure access specialist Pulse Secure is adding Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture to its platform to extends its foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT.

The move provides enterprises and service providers with unrivaled provisioning simplicity, security posture fortification and lower total cost of ownership.

"Business leaders face a digital imperative to boost user productivity, while also mitigating the risk of data breaches that are growing in size and frequency," says Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. "From our inception, Pulse Secure has focused on providing a pragmatic approach to Zero Trust Secure Access that balances user experience with compliance. By incorporating SDP architecture within our Access Suite, we can deliver the deployment flexibility, scale and investment protection sought by enterprises and service providers."

Pulse Secure Access Suite provides remote, mobile, cloud, network and application security with comprehensive VPN, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device visibility, Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) capabilities.

Adding Pulse SDP complements this by offering direct device to application/resource secure connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification, including geo-location and behavior-based anomaly detection. As a result, organizations gain seamless accessibility while streamlining access provisioning, improving performance and reducing the visible attack surface.

You can find out more on the Pulse Secure website.

Photo Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock