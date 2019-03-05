Facebook is adding a Tributes section to memorialized accounts of deceased users

When a Facebook user dies, it is possible to transform their profile into a memorialized account. Facebook describes this as a "place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away".

Now the social network is rolling out a new feature for memorialized profiles: Tributes. This is essentially a new section that appears on the page of deceased users where friends and family can post new content about their loved ones.

The feature is yet to roll out to everyone, but Facebook has created a help center page that explains a bit about it. As noted by TechCrunch, the Tributes section is separate from the timeline of a memorialized account, with Facebook saying it is "a space on memorialized profiles where friends and family can post stories, commemorate a birthday, share memories and more".

The privacy of the deceased owner of a memorialized account is maintained. "Legacy" contacts who have been selected to manage an account after death have a degree of control over a profile, but they are never allowed to access private messages or interact with the account as if it was their own.

When it comes to the new Tributes section, they can choose who is able to view and post content, and they have the ability to delete posts.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock

