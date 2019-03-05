System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPU upgrade

System76 computers are notable for coming with a Linux-based operating system, but that isn't the only reason you should buy one. Software aside, the company's offerings are often very powerful, and best of all, upgradeable. Unlike Apple, for instance, you can actually service the RAM, SSD, and more -- they aren’t soldered in. Not to mention, System76's customer service and support is very well respected.

If you want a laptop that is powerful without being overly thick, the Oryx Pro (available with either a 16.1-inch or 17.3-inch display) is a great balance. Now, System76 is making that computer even better thanks to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPU upgrade. When you pair those powerful graphics with a hexa-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, you will have an absolute beast. Plus, if you need a lot of memory, you can configure it with up to 32GB of RAM. System76 has also upgraded the speakers for a better multimedia experience.

"Light for its high-caliber components, the Oryx Pro is a Machine Learning powerhouse that fits in your backpack. Beneath its slim 19mm profile and sleek Graphite Grey chassis, the Oryx Pro offers up to 32 GB RAM, up to 8 TB of storage, and the latest Intel Processors at 6 cores and 12 threads. Boasting 2 mini displayports (1 miniDP and 1 USB Type C w/ miniDP) an HDMI port, and upgraded speakers for enhanced sound quality, the versatile Oryx Pro allows the user to move from commute to multi-monitor command center at a moment’s notice. Plus, advanced thermal techniques keep the Oryx Pro’s high-performance CPU and GPUs cool while gaming or completing compute-intensive tasks," says System76.

The computer maker/seller further says, "With Pop!_OS, the Oryx Pro possesses the unique ability to enable users to switch between NVIDIA and Intel GPUs in order to optimize performance and battery life. This feature allows the user to move from processing high-demand actions to routine tasks, without wasting a minute of time or battery. The laptop is designed for the user that demands massive computing power (i.e. Machine Learning and AI programming) in a portable, lightweight chassis. To accomplish this, the chassis packs the impressively slim body with a high-performance Intel CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPU."

System76 shares the following specifications.

Operating System Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (64-bit), Pop!_OS 18.10 (64-bit), or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit) Processor 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H, 2.2 up to 4.1 GHz – 9 MB cache – 6 cores – 12 threads Display 16.1" or 17.3" FHD (1920x1080) 144 Hz refresh rate, Matte Finish Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, or 2080 Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3000 MHz Storage 2 x M.2 (SATA or PCIe NVMe), 1 x 2.5" 7mm height drive, Up to 8 TB total Expansion 2 x USB 3.1 Type C (1 x w/ DisplayPort 1.3), 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x powered USB, AC/DC), SD Card Reader Input Multitouch Touchpad, Multi-Color Backlit Chicklet Keyboard Networking Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC WiFi, Bluetooth Video Ports 1 x HDMI (w/HDCP), 1 x Mini DisplayPort (1.3), 1 x DisplayPort (1.3) over USB 3.1 Type C Audio 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical output), 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone), Stereo Speakers Camera 1.0M HD Video Camera Security Disabled ME, Kensington Lock Battery Embedded 4 cell Polymer battery pack 62Wh Charger 180 Watts, AC-in 100~240V, 50~60Hz Dimensions Dependent on display size (Height × Width × Depth): 16.1": 0.78" x 14.96" x 9.92" (19.81 x 379.98 x 251.97 mm) 17.3": 0.78" x 15.69" x 10.55" (19.81 x 398.53 x 267.97 mm) Weight Dependent on display size: 16.1": 4.6 lbs (2.09 kg) 17.3": 5.51 lbs (2.50 kg)

Want to buy your own Oryx Pro? You can configure the upgraded model here. Pricing starts at $1,699 and goes up based on specifications.