Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18351 to the Fast ring

Not many Windows 10 users have upgraded to the October 2018 Update yet, but Microsoft is still hard at work on finishing the next big feature update, codenamed 19H1, which is due out next month.

New builds are coming out thick and fast, and today sees the release of Build 18351 to Fast ring Insiders.

As is to be expected this close to release, there are no new features in this build, but it does come with the following general changes, improvements and fixes:

If you haven’t been able to get the game State of Decay for free (for a limited time), Microsoft has just made more slots available. Whether you’ve tried it in earlier builds or haven’t had the chance yet, these instructions have everything you need. Microsoft has also made fixes to improve the download and install experience thanks to feedback, so try again if you had problems before.

Fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in monitors being missing from the built-in Color Management application.

Fixed an issue causing Explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when Jump list content was updated.

Fixed an issue resulting in some devices unexpectedly experiencing a 30 second wait before pin re-entry was available after a pin was incorrectly entered on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue where the time shown on the clock in Windows Sandbox might not match the clock outside of Windows Sandbox.

Fixed an issue resulting in Emoji 12 emoji showing up as boxes in certain XAML text fields.

Fixed an issue where text scaling values did not persist across upgrades for Win32 applications.

Due to a Narrator reading reliability issue for the "Change how capitalized text is read" feature, the feature has been disabled starting in build 18351.

Fixed an issue where the mouse pointer color might be incorrectly switched to white after signing out and signing back in.

Known issues in this build include:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

While this flight contains some night light improvements, Microsoft is continuing to investigate reported issues in this space.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Microsoft is investigating reports of the Chinese version of multiple games not working.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where region settings are being reset on upgrade for some Insiders.

Microsoft is investigating an issue preventing VMware from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds. Hyper-V is a viable alternative if available to you.

