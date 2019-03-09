Get 'The Cyber Risk Handbook -- Creating and Measuring Effective Cybersecurity Capabilities' ($43 value) FREE for a limited time

Cyber risk is a fast-growing enterprise risk, not just an IT risk. Yet seldom is guidance provided as to what this means.

This ebook is the first to tackle in detail those enterprise-wide capabilities expected by Board, CEO and Internal Audit, of the diverse executive management functions that need to team up with the Information Security function in order to provide integrated solutions.

With actionable guidance and expert perspective for real-world cybersecurity, you will:

Learn how cyber risk management can be integrated to better protect your enterprise

Design and benchmark new and improved practical counter-cyber capabilities

Examine planning and implementation approaches, models, methods, and more

Adopt a new cyber risk maturity model tailored to your enterprise needs

The first resource of its kind, this book provides authoritative guidance for real-world situations, and cross-functional solutions for enterprise-wide improvement.

The Cyber Risk Handbook from Wiley usually retails for $43.

