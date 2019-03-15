Gearbest issues response to data breach

No Comments

Sorry

Following on from yesterday's story about eCommerce site Gearbest leaking customer data the company has issued an official response to ethical hacker Noam Rotem’s report.

It says that its own servers are secure but that, "external tools we use to temporarily store data" may have been accessed by others leading to security having been compromised.

The statement goes on to say:

The external tools we use are intended to improve efficiency and prevent data overload and the data will only be stored in such tools for less than three calendar days before it is automatically destroyed. Considering possible data security breaches, we protected those tools with powerful firewalls to avoid any such data being compromised by malicious scanning from others. However, our investigation reveals that on March 1st, 2019, such firewalls were mistakenly taken down by one of our security team members for reasons still being under investigation. Such unprotected status has directly exposed those tools for scanning and accessing without further authentication.

It says the leak will only have affected customers who registered or placed orders between March 1st and March 15th and that the total number of records exposed is around 280,000. The breach was, it is claimed, fixed within two hours of discovery and Gearbest says it will strengthen its security management to avoid similar issues in the future.

The statement concludes:

We truthfully apologize for what happened. In addition to what we have done mentioned above, we will be urgently carrying out measures to inactivate the passwords of those newly registered customers for avoidance any illegal login to their accounts and will also send email to all affected customers for updating the situation.

We take the security of our customers very seriously and will continue to do everything we can to create a safe and trusted shopping environment for our dear customers.

The full statement is available on the company's Facebook page.

Photo credit: Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Protecting email deliverability before and after a data breach

Gearbest issues response to data breach

A fifth of Americans don't trust anyone to protect their data

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Zippyshare mysteriously blocked in the UK

Apple bites back at Spotify's damning claims against it

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

232 Comments

ExTiX 19.3 (190307) is based on Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo, uses Linux kernel 5.0, and has Kodi Leia pre-installed

200 Comments

Google recommends upgrading to Windows 10 to avoid unpatched Windows 7 zero-day that's being actively exploited

96 Comments

Windows 10 is now on more than 800 million devices

67 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

54 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.