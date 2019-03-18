Addressing the skills gap with advanced web attack training now available online

training key

There is a shortage of cybersecurity professionals and coupled with the exponential growth in web applications used within businesses and by consumers around the world, there's a growing risk of flaws being exploited.

To combat this problem penetration testing specialist Offensive Security is making its Advanced Web Attacks and Exploitation (AWAE) training available as an online course.

AWAE is one of the most in-demand security training courses in the industry, as illustrated by the fact that a live version of the course was the fastest-selling live training class at Black Hat USA 2019, selling out in less than 30 minutes.

"In order to penetrate today's modern web applications and networks, a new training approach is required," says Ning Wang, CEO of Offensive Security. "To gain that initial critical foothold in a network, infosec professionals must gain an adversarial mindset that malicious actors use to create advanced web application exploits. After a tremendous amount of hard work by our team over the past year, we're very excited to add AWAE to our set of hands-on online course offerings. Our goal is to increase the talent level and skill set of information security professionals across the world, which they can quickly apply to better protect their organizations."

AWAE helps close the skills gap by helping enterprises train their people better and identify and hire the talent that they need to better defend their organizations. Graduates of the live training classes report that it condenses the time it takes them to learn the tools, techniques and procedures that adversaries use to chain together vulnerabilities and create advanced exploits

You can find out more about the courses on the Offensive Security website.

Image credittashatuvango/depositphotos.com

