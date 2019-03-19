The Kodi Foundation joins the Linux Foundation
The Kodi Foundation has long been a supporter of open source software and today the developer announces that it has joined the Linux Foundation as an Associate Member.
The Linux Foundation is a non-profit consortium dedicated to fostering the growth of Linux and open source in general, and providing support for the open source community as well as sponsoring Linux creator Linus Torvalds, and maintaining the linux.com website.
Explaining Kodi’s reason for joining the Linux Foundation, Cris Silva (h.udo) says:
We strongly believe that open-source is the best way to achieve awesome things. That was and still is what moves Kodi forward. Ever since XBMP, where this project started, a small group of like-minded individuals from different backgrounds have worked together to achieve a goal, taking advantage of each other's merits and talents.
That leads to true innovation. Innovation that would not be possible if Kodi's code base was closed source. Innovation that would not be possible if the goals were constrained by corporate vision and allocated resources.
This is a story that happens every day. An individual shares some code thinking "meh, no one is interested in this". Two days later someone across the globe sends a patch to fix a bug or suggest an improvement. Now there are two individuals working on a common problem. They don't know each other but they are working together, sharing ideas. When people cooperate and share, the project at hand and the community will always benefit.