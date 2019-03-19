The Kodi Foundation joins the Linux Foundation

No Comments

The Kodi Foundation has long been a supporter of open source software and today the developer announces that it has joined the Linux Foundation as an Associate Member.

The Linux Foundation is a non-profit consortium dedicated to fostering the growth of Linux and open source in general, and providing support for the open source community as well as sponsoring Linux creator Linus Torvalds, and maintaining the linux.com website.

Explaining Kodi’s reason for joining the Linux Foundation, Cris Silva (h.udo) says:

We strongly believe that open-source is the best way to achieve awesome things. That was and still is what moves Kodi forward. Ever since XBMP, where this project started, a small group of like-minded individuals from different backgrounds have worked together to achieve a goal, taking advantage of each other's merits and talents.

That leads to true innovation. Innovation that would not be possible if Kodi's code base was closed source. Innovation that would not be possible if the goals were constrained by corporate vision and allocated resources.

This is a story that happens every day. An individual shares some code thinking "meh, no one is interested in this". Two days later someone across the globe sends a patch to fix a bug or suggest an improvement. Now there are two individuals working on a common problem. They don't know each other but they are working together, sharing ideas. When people cooperate and share, the project at hand and the community will always benefit.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The Kodi Foundation DOES NOT MAKE HARDWARE!

Apple refreshes iMac range with a performance boost from up-to 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors

The Kodi Foundation joins the Linux Foundation

Google Inbox is closing down in two weeks

8 out of 10 top vulnerabilities target Microsoft products

Firefox Quantum 66 blocks audio autoplay, improves scrolling behavior and adds option to search all tabs

Mid-sized businesses lead the way in workplace technology

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

300 Comments

deepin, the prettiest Linux distribution, switches to Debian stable in 15.9.2 beta

88 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

61 Comments

Sony unveils Alpine Green DualShock 4 gaming controller for PlayStation 4

57 Comments

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

48 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.