The Kodi Foundation joins the Linux Foundation

The Kodi Foundation has long been a supporter of open source software and today the developer announces that it has joined the Linux Foundation as an Associate Member.

The Linux Foundation is a non-profit consortium dedicated to fostering the growth of Linux and open source in general, and providing support for the open source community as well as sponsoring Linux creator Linus Torvalds, and maintaining the linux.com website.

Explaining Kodi’s reason for joining the Linux Foundation, Cris Silva (h.udo) says: