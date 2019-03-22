Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-twenty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

The Windows 10 October 2018 update is finally rolling out to every eligible device

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

Affinity Designer, vector graphics design software, for $39.99

Colorless for Microsoft Edge, removes colors from web pages, for free

Electronics Simulator, notes about electronic circuits and some simulation, for $6.69

Leonardo, drawing and painting app, for $39.99

Pic Note, note taking app, for free

New Windows apps and games

Intel Graphics Command Center

Use the application to configure video settings, display monitors and other graphics-related settings such as the display resolution, rotation, color settings.

It displays information about the hardware, e.g. whether it supports HDR, VR, or 4K, and includes options to tweak games to improve the game performance or experience.

Intel Graphics Command Center requires a sixth generation Intel Core Platform or newer, and Windows 10 version 1709 or newer.

Leonardo ($39.99)

Leonardo is a drawing & painting application for Windows that is now also available as a Windows Store application.

The application supports digital pens, multi-touch and pen-pressure, and works very well on Surface, Wacom and other Windows tablets.

Some of its features include an infinite canvas, line modes to draw in perspectives, and layer support.

The application is still in beta and lacks some of the features of the desktop app. The missing features will be included in future updates.

Notable updates

Disney Magic Kingdoms: Build Your Own Magical Park update introduces new characters, attractions, decorations, and concessions.

Groove Music support for OneDrive music streaming ends on March 31, 2019.

Firefox 66 update introduces Windows Hello support.

Paint.net 4.6.1 update with performance improvements, save all option, and more.

Skype (Insider version) adds support for file previews before sending them to contacts.

Sticky Notes 3.6 with multi-desktop support and image synchronization.