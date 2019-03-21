Windows 10 October 2018 Update finally starts to roll out to all

Although the Windows 10 October 2018 Update did arrive in October 2018, it came with lots of problems, and Microsoft was forced to pull it, reissuing a slightly less buggy version in November.

Despite this, the actual phased rollout didn’t start in January, and even so uptake was very slow. Yesterday, however, Microsoft finally flipped the switch to begin automatic updates, but there are still some users who won’t be offered it.

The updated support page for the Windows 10 2018 Update now says:

Windows 10 will automatically download the October 2018 Update on your eligible device if you've turned on automatic updates in Windows Update settings. When the update is ready, you'll be asked to pick a time to install it. After it's installed, your device will be running Windows 10, version 1809. (To check whether you're already running the version 1809 update, click View update history on the Windows Update settings page.)

Microsoft also provides the following information:

If you want to install the update now, select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update , and then select Check for updates . If updates are available, install them.

> > > , and then select . If updates are available, install them. If version 1809 isn't offered automatically through Check for updates , you can get it manually through the Update Assistant.

, you can get it manually through the Update Assistant. If you run into problems updating your device (including problems with previous major updates such as the Fall or Spring Creators updates), see common fixes at Troubleshoot problems updating Windows 10, or use Fix Windows update issues to step you through the troubleshooting process.

If you're warned by Windows Update that you don't have enough space on your device to install the update, see Free up space.

If you experience internet connection issues while updating your device, see Fix network connection issues in Windows.

Despite now being widely available, there still remains one mitigation upgrade block in place:

Microsoft has identified issues with certain new Intel display drivers. Intel inadvertently released versions of its display driver (versions 24.20.100.6344, 24.20.100.6345) to OEMs that accidentally turned on unsupported features in Windows.

The solution to the problem, which will allow you to get the October 2018 Update, is to update your Intel display drivers, ensuring they are newer than 24.20.100.6345.

Of course with the next feature update -- codenamed 19H1 -- due out next month, there will be plenty of users wondering if they should bother with the October 2018 Update at all.

