Zyxel launches adorable Multy U AC2100 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System

While Zyxel may not be a household name for the average consumer, the company has been making quality networking gear for many years. I have picked up several of its products in my time, and have always been satisfied.

Today, Zyxel launches a new networking product for home consumers. Called "Multy U", it is a very stylish 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) mesh Wi-Fi system. While all the specifications are respectable, it is the cute design that really makes it stand out. Seriously, folks, it is super adorable! You can hang each access point on the wall with a lanyard, for instance, plus it features a beautiful pulsating LED light (which you can turn off).

"Multy U combines function, fashion and performance into the industry’s smallest and most versatile mesh WiFi node. A winner of the 2019 iF Design Award, the unique design allows users to stand Multy U on a tabletop or hang it anywhere using the included leather strap to improve WiFi performance. 'Breathing' LED lights on each Multy U node display system status at a glance while providing a colorful accent to the surrounding environment," says Zyxel.

Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Communications explains, "Mesh network technology has transformed the WiFi infrastructure by providing better coverage, faster speeds and reliable connectivity in environments of all sizes. However, mesh networking solutions have primarily been marketed to businesses and families with large homes. Multy U is the mesh system for everyone. The ability to simply add nodes where coverage is needed makes it an ideal solution in environments ranging from small apartments to homes up to 6,000 square feet."

Zyxel shares the following specifications.

Speed Rating (per unit): AC2100

Number of Bands: Tri-band

Coverage: 6000 sq. ft./557 m

Wireless Standard: IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz, IEEE 802.11 a/n/ac Wave 2, 5 GHz

Wireless Transfer Rate: 866 Mbps for 5 GHz (dedicated backhaul), 866 Mbps for 5 GHz, 300 Mbps for 2.4 GHz

WiFi Features: Bridge Mode, MU-MIMO, Auto path selection, Single WiFi Name, AP Steering, Band Steering

CPU: 1 GHz Dual-Core

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Flash: 512 MB

Power: 12 V DC: 1.5 A

Power consumption: 14 watt

The Zyxel Multy U AC2100 Tri-Band Wi-Fi System is being sold in two configurations -- a two-pack for $199.99 and a three-pack for $269.99. For most small homes, the pair of two should be more than fine -- you can buy it on Amazon here now.