Leaked Chromium-based Microsoft Edge works great on Windows 7

31 Comments

Back in December 2018, Microsoft announced that it would be moving its Edge browser over to Chromium, with the intent being to align its web platform with both the main web standards and other Chromium-based browsers. Microsoft also said at the time that Edge would be made available for "all supported versions of Windows", not just Windows 10.

Last week, an early version of the browser leaked onto the web, and while most people who tried it would no doubt have done so through Windows 10, it does indeed run on Windows 7 (and Windows 8.1).

SEE ALSO: Windows 10 October 2018 Update finally starts to roll out to all

Because it’s based on Chromium, it runs very well on the older OS, although whether Windows 7 users will be interested in adopting Edge once it arrives officially remains to be seen, especially as Microsoft will be dropping support for Windows 7 next year.

Although the leaked version only runs on Windows, Microsoft has said it plans to bring its browser to macOS in the future, and with the switch to Chromium there’s also the possibility of it coming to Linux at some point, although Microsoft has yet to confirm this.

31 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Russia orders NordVPN, ExpressVPN, HideMyAss and other VPNs to block numerous sites

The revolutionary LG G8 ThinQ Android smartphone is coming to America

UK watchdog says Huawei poses a national security risk

Large enterprises face problems with unsecured applications

Viper Gaming launches VPN100 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

Encryption backdoors raise the likelihood of attack

Facebook explicitly bans white nationalism and white separatism

Most Commented Stories

Build 18362 looks to be the Windows 10 1903 Release Candidate

54 Comments

Leaked Chromium-based Microsoft Edge works great on Windows 7

31 Comments

Leaked: first look at Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

31 Comments

Article 13: EU approves controversial copyright law despite massive opposition

21 Comments

TP-Link adds four new 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) routers to its affordable Archer A Series line

18 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.