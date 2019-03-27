Almost half of industrial computers hit by malicious cyber activity in 2018

No Comments

Industrial computer system

Kaspersky has released the results of an astonishing study that found that almost half of world's Industrial Control System (ICS) computers was subjected to malicious cyber activity last year.

While malware and cyber attacks have been a problem for some time, there is particular concern about the rising numbers of ICS computers being affected. In the case of downtime for such systems, there is the risk of material losses and production downtime at industrial facilities.

See also:

Kaspersky’s study focused on the ICS computers protected by its own products, and it found that the number of systems affected rose from 44 percent in 2017 to 47.2 percent in 2018. The hardest hit countries were Vietnam (70.09 percent), Algeria (69.91 percent) and Tunisia (64.57 percent), while those that got off the lightest were Ireland (11.7 percent), Switzerland (14.9 percent) and Denmark (15.2 percent).

The study also threw up some interesting snippets of information, as Kirill Kruglov, security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, explains:

Despite the common myth, the main source of threat to industrial computers is not a targeted attack, but mass-distributed malware that gets into industrial systems by accident, over the internet, through removable media such as USB-sticks, or e-mails. However, the fact that the attacks are successful because of a casual attitude to cybersecurity hygiene among employees means that they can potentially be prevented by staff training and awareness – this is much easier than trying to stop determined threat actors.

Full details of the study can be found on the Kaspersky website.

Image credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

BitTorrent Inc announces BitTorrent Live, a social streaming platform that's not based on BitTorrent

More than half of internet users think complete digital privacy is impossible

Data breaches more common than rain in the UK

Almost half of industrial computers hit by malicious cyber activity in 2018

Vivaldi 2.4 expands customizability, introduces support for multiple user profiles

Need for data portability is driving cloud strategies

Digital cold war and other emerging threats we'll face in the next two years

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 nagging you to move to Windows 10? Upgrade to Linux instead with Zorin OS 15 Beta!

127 Comments

Build 18362 looks to be the Windows 10 1903 Release Candidate

51 Comments

New 'Get Windows 10' nag screen arrives in Windows 7

50 Comments

Leaked: first look at Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

31 Comments

Windows 10 October 2018 Update finally starts to roll out to all

25 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.