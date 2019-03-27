Roku is giving away a 65-inch 4K UHD Hisense TV, but there's a catch

If you need a streaming media box, Roku is an excellent choice. Even if your television is a "smart" variant, it is still wise to add a Roku media box to it. Why? Despite redundant functionality, the apps built into smart TVs are often terrible. Look, you want to enjoy yourself while watching videos or listening to music, right? There is no time to fiddle around with a deficient experience. Not to mention, a Roku box is extremely affordable -- you will be glad you bought it.

But what if you don't already have a television? In that case, you should consider a Roku TV -- a television set with a Roku built in. In other words, it is a smart TV that is actually, you know, smart. Can't afford a new television? No worries -- Roku is giving one away. And no, the prize is not a third-rate TV with lesser specs. Actually, it is a 65-inch 4K model from Hisense.

If you want to enter, it is as easy as filling in your email address and clicking "Enter." Yes, it is that simple -- no hoops to jump through. Ready to try your luck? You can enter here. Unfortunately, there is a catch -- it is only available to those in Canada. Yeah, buried in the official rules, Americans are not welcome, sadly. If you do live in Canada, please know the giveaway ends on April 24.