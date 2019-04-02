You can now buy an official Raspberry Pi keyboard and mouse

The beauty of the Raspberry Pi is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get the barebones computer up and running. Once you’ve bought the Pi itself, you can use your own keyboard, mouse, monitor, power supply and so on, and spend as little (or as much) as you want to get any items you require but don’t currently have.

Raspberry Pi owners have been able to buy official Pi cases for a while, and now they can add an official keyboard and mouse too, so everything matches.

The new keyboard is currently available in six layouts -- English (UK), English (US), Spanish, French, German, and Italian. It costs £15.60/$17.00 and includes three USB ports for connecting external devices.

The full specs for the keyboard are:

3 USB 2.0 type-A ports for powering other peripherals.

Automatic keyboard language detection.

USB type-A to micro USB type-B cable for connection.

Compatible with all Raspberry Pi products.

Ergonomic design for comfortable use.

The mouse is a three-button, scroll-wheel optical affair with Raspberry Pi logos on the base and cable. It costs £7.30/$8.00.

The mouse specs are:

Three-button optical mouse.

Scroll wheel.

USB type-A connector.

Compatible with all Raspberry Pi products.

Ergonomic design for comfortable use.

You can buy both as a combo for £22.

The keyboard and mouse are available in red and white, (with black and grey coming soon), the same color scheme as the official case.

You can buy either or both from Approved Resellers from today. Act fast though, as they are sure to sell out quickly.