The source code for all of Infocom’s text adventures is now available to download from GitHub

No Comments

Growing up I loved playing text adventure games, and most of my favorites came from Infocom. I was lucky in later life to write about the famed adventure company and even got to meet and interview some of the greats behind the best games.

If you’re a fan of interactive fiction and Infocom, the fantastic news is the source code for all of the company’s adventures have been uploaded to GitHub, making it possible for programmers to peruse and download the code, and even build upon it.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Assassin's Creed Unity' ($30 value) FREE for a limited time

There are 141 repositories in total for such classic games as Zork, Infidel, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Deadline, Enchanter, and Stationfall. Even the unfinished and unreleased James Cameron's The Abyss makes an appearance.

The code for the games has been uploaded by Jason Scott, the owner of textfiles.com.

Gamasutra was the first to report the news and notes that the rights to the Infocom collection is still owned by Activision, so it’s possible that the archive could be pulled down at some point in the future. If you want to access the code for these great games it’s probably worth doing so swiftly, just in case.

You can browse the full collection here and find out more about Infocom here.

Did you play any Infocom games? Which were your favorites?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The source code for all of Infocom’s text adventures is now available to download from GitHub

Nebra Anybeam turns your Raspberry Pi into a pocket home cinema projector

Google and Amazon bury the hatchet over childish YouTube and Prime Video hostility

Google introduces new default search and browser choice options for Android users in Europe

All endpoint security tools eventually fail

Ubuntu Linux 19.04 'Disco Dingo' is finally available for download

Micropatch now available for Internet Explorer security hole

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces stupidly named Xbox One S All-Digital Edition -- a neutered game console no sane person should want

52 Comments

April's Patch Tuesday updates are causing Windows to freeze or slow down

33 Comments

Internet Explorer flaw leaves Windows users vulnerable to hackers -- even those who don't use the browser

27 Comments

Microsoft reveals hackers gained access to its web email services for three months

19 Comments

Microsoft email hack was worse than first thought -- some users' messages were accessed

17 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.