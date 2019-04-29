AMD celebrates 50th birthday with 'Gold Edition' versions of Ryzen 7 2700X CPU and Radeon VII graphics card

Believe it or not, on May 1 of this year, Advanced Micro Devices (also known as AMD) will celebrate its 50th birthday. Wow. It is very impressive for any company to survive so long, but it is particularly hard to do so in the technology industry. It is remarkable that the processor-maker is still relevant all these years later.

To celebrate this monumental 50th birthday, AMD is launching some special "Gold Edition" variants of its products. There are two things, actually -- a Gold Edition Ryzen 7 2700X CPU and Radeon VII graphics card. Both of these products highlight AMD's biggest markets -- CPU and GPU.

"With the new Gold Edition AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics card, AMD invites fans to celebrate the company’s 50-year journey. Optimized for gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor is a top-seller at etailers thanks to enthusiasts worldwide. In addition, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition processor features Dr. Su’s signature imprinted on the processor cover and gold AMD50 packaging to commemorate the company’s anniversary," says Advanced Micro Devices.

AMD further says, "The AMD Radeon VII Gold Edition graphics card features a vibrant red shroud and gold AMD50 packaging. The world’s first 7nm gaming graphics card, Radeon VII delivers exceptional performance and amazing experiences for the latest AAA, eSports and Virtual Reality (VR) titles, demanding 3D rendering and video editing applications, and next-generation compute workloads."

John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD offers the following statement.

For a half century, AMD pushed the boundaries of what's possible in high-performance computing to create new experiences and possibilities for hundreds of millions of people. We celebrate this moment with our fans around the world who inspire us to push forward in that spirit for another fifty years to 2069 and beyond.

The Ryzen 7 2700X processor is a Newegg exclusive, and it can be ordered immediately here for $329.99. The premium for this special variant isn't excessive -- the non-Gold "normal" 2700x can be had for around $300. With that said, you also get two free games, making it a rather sweet deal. Yes, they are premium titles -- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. You also get a free T-shirt and sticker -- nice collectibles.

The Radeon VII Gold Edition graphics card can be had from AMD directly here for $699.99. It too comes with the same sticker, T-shirt, and two free games. While that is appreciated, it is a bit disappointing for AMD fans that plan to buy both the video card and processor -- you end up with the same games and swag twice.

Actually, you can score the two free games by purchasing other AMD products as well. You can see the full list of qualified offerings below.

AMD Radeon Graphics Cards AMD Radeon VII AMD Radeon RX Vega Series graphics AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics AMD Radeon RX 570 graphics

AMD Ryzen Processors AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor AMD Ryzen 5 2400G processor

