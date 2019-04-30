The rapid rise of the social media influencer

No Comments

digital shopping

One of the key trends of the last few years has been the growth of influencer marketing via sponsored content on social media.

New research from marketing platform Socialbakers into Instagram marketing shows that in North America, influencer-sponsored posts have grown by over 150 percent from 2018 to 2019.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking out reviews and trusted voices when making purchasing decisions. This has created a huge opportunity for influencers and brands to team up to create authentic connections with audiences," says Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers. "Our findings indicate that brands that collaborate with authentic and relevant influencers increase their results from their social media campaigns."

Interestingly the majority of Instagram influencers fall into the 'micro' category, meaning they have fewer than 10K followers. Latin America holds the record for having the most micro influencers, while North America has the most macro and celebrity influencers with a following of one million or more.

The report suggests that while macro and celebrity influencers provide access to large, often diverse audiences in addition to significant marketing potential, micro influencers also make powerful partners as they have a tight-knit relationship with their audiences leading to consistently higher engagement and conversion rates.

Naturally, this being the internet, as influencer marketing has grown, so has the number of 'fake influencers.' Even so inﬂuencer marketing is projected to become a $2.38 billion market this year. In fact, over 2018, the number of inﬂuencers using the #ad hashtag on Instagram has more than doubled with an increase of 56 percent.

Among other findings, Instagram's 'Stories' format is being increasingly used by brands, with usage up 21 percent since March 2018.

The full report is available to download from the Socialbakers site.

Image Credit: Hasloo Group Production Studio / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft, Dell and VMware become partners in the cloud

The rapid rise of the social media influencer

AMD celebrates 50th birthday with 'Gold Edition' versions of Ryzen 7 2700X CPU and Radeon VII graphics card

IT's role continues to evolve -- here's what to expect at your startup

3 document management takeaways from Google Cloud Next 2019

Dark Web-leaked banking credentials leap 129 percent

Windows 10 users still avoiding the October 2018 Update like the plague

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft displays warning messages in Windows 7 about the impending end of support

96 Comments

deepin 15.10 is here -- download the most beautiful Linux distribution now!

83 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update needs more space than ever before

44 Comments

Microsoft will block the Windows 10 May 2019 Update if you have a USB drive or SD card connected

36 Comments

Here is the colossal 17.3-inch Samsung Galaxy View2 tablet

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.