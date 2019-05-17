Microsoft now lets you install Ubuntu Linux in Windows 10 using the Hyper-V Manager

Microsoft has been gradually hugging Linux closer to its heart, making it ever easier to install Linux-based operating systems within Windows 10. Now Ubuntu fans have a new option when it comes to installing their favorite distro.

It is now possible to install either Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.04 using Windows 10's Hyper-V Manager -- the admin tool designed to make it easy to manage virtual machines.

The change was first spotted by German site Windows United, and it finds Microsoft making it quicker and easier than ever to run a secondary OS within Windows 10.

Assuming you have the Hyper-V Manager installed (and if you don't, you can easily add it via " Turn Windows features on or off"), you can fire up the utility and select the Quick Create option. You can then choose between installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or Ubuntu 19.04, and you'll be guided through the whole process.

While the fact that Ubuntu has been promoted in this way does not make possible anything that was impossible before, the simplification of the process is likely to open up Ubuntu-under-Windows to a wider audience.