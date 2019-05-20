Kingston launches KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption

Kingston has long been a popular brand with enthusiasts, as its flash memory products are often high quality and reliable without breaking the bank. This isn't just its USB flash drives and RAM, but its solid state drives too.

Today, it launches its newest such SSD. Called "KC2000," it is an NVMe PCIe variant, meaning it will be blazing fast. Pricing is pretty reasonable too, as it starts at just $62.40.

"Kingston’s KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD delivers powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. Offering superior read and write speeds up to 3,200 and 2,200MB/s, respectively, KC2000 delivers outstanding performance and endurance, and improves workflow in desktop, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems," says Kingston.

The company further says, "KC2000 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using 256-bit AES Hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. KC2000 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker."

Kingston shares the specifications below.

Form factor: M.2 2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Controller: SMI 2262EN

NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC

Encrypted: AES 256-bit Encryption

Sequential Read/Write:

  • 250GB -- up to 3,000/1,100MB/s
  • 500GB -- up to 3,000/2,000MB/s
  • 1TB -- up to 3,200/2,200MB/s
  • 2TB -- up to 3,200/2,200MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write:

  • 250GB -- up to 350,000/200,000 IOPS
  • 500GB -- up to 350,000/250,000 IOPS
  • 1TB -- up to 350,000/275,000 IOPS
  • 2TB -- up to 250,000/250,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW):

  • 250GB -- 150TBW
  • 500GB -- 300TBW
  • 1TB -- 600TBW
  • 2TB -- 1.2TBW

Power Consumption: .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write

Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating temperature: 0°C~70°C

Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

Weight:
250GB -- 8g
500GB -- 10g
1TB -- 10g
2TB -- 11g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

MTBF: 2,000,000

Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, provides the following statement.

KC2000 is designed for high-performance client usage especially intensive workloads on PCs and workstations that demand speed and reliability. The drive provides greater flexibility, is available in multiple capacities up to 2TB2 and its M.2 form factor saves space. KC2000 is the perfect SSD for users looking for the ultimate storage upgrade.

The Kingston KC2000 can be had immediately from the manufacturer directly here. Pricing starts at $62.40 for the 250GB variant, and increases with the capacity. The 500GB is $114.40, the 1TB is $201.50, and the 2TB model is $410.80.

