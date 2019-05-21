DDoS attacks increase 84 percent in three months

The number of DDoS attacks during the first quarter of 2019 increased by 84 percent compared with the previous quarter according to a new report from Kaspersky Lab.

This reverses last year's trend of declining DDoS attacks as attackers shifted their attention to other sources of income, such as crypto-mining.

As well as increasing in number attacks are also getting longer. The number of DDoS attacks that lasted for more than an hour doubled in quantity, and their average length increased by 487 percent. These statistics confirm Kaspersky Lab experts’ hypothesis that hackers are evolving their techniques and are now able to launch longer attacks, which are more difficult to organize.

"The DDoS attack market is changing, and new DDoS services appear to have replaced ones shut down by law enforcement agencies," says Alexey Kiselev, business development manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team. "As organizations implement basic countermeasures, attackers target them with long-lasting attacks. It is difficult to say if the number of attacks will continue to grow, but their complexity is showing no signs of slowing down. We recommend that organizations prepare themselves effectively, in order to withstand sophisticated DDoS attacks."

Kaspersky recommends that organizations ensure that their web and IT resources can handle high volumes of traffic, and that they use professional solutions that can protect the organization against DDoS attacks regardless of their complexity, strength or duration.

You can read more on the Kaspersky SecureList blog.

Image Credit: timbrk / depositphotos.com