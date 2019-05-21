The Sims 4 is FREE for a limited time on Microsoft Windows 10 and Apple macOS

People sometimes forget, but The Sims was a revolutionary game when it was first released. The innovative game essentially allowed you to play God, controlling characters on the screen. It was really unique -- almost like Sim City, but instead of a city, you simulated humans/life. Hardcore gamers often turned their noses up at the game, while many casual gamers enjoyed it immensely. In fact, over 100 million copies of games from the franchise have been sold since the initial release in the year 2000.

The fourth (and most recent) major version of the game, The Sims 4, remains wildly popular today, and it is available for Windows, macOS, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. And now, for a limited time, both the Windows and macOS versions of the game are totally FREE!

Why is the publisher, Electronic Arts, giving away such a high-quality gaming title? It seems to be a way of promoting its EA Origin digital distribution platform -- a rival to Steam. You see, the game is only free through Origin. Does that matter? Not really. Origin doesn't cost anything; if you don't already have an account, it won't cost anything to create one.

While the free game promotion ends on May 28, the game license will not expire on that date. In other words, you only need to claim the  game by that date -- it will remain free beyond. Ready to score your free copy of The Sims 4? Simply click here and follow the instructions on the page.

Photo credit: dean bertoncelj /Shutterstock

