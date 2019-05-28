Surprise! Apple unveils a brand new iPod touch with AR and Group FaceTime

17 Comments

It was the iPod touch that first turned me on to iOS. The gateway drug to getting an iPhone if you will. I had the second and third gen models before graduating to Apple’s smartphone (and the iPad), and if it wasn't for that, I'd probably be an Android user with a Samsung Galaxy S10.

I wouldn’t buy an iPod touch now that I have an iPhone XS, but if you want to enjoy the delights offered by the App Store, without spending a fortune on a flagship phone, then it’s the perfect solution, and Apple has just introduced a new, much faster and more capable model.

The new device is powered by an A10 Fusion chip bringing immersive AR and Group FaceTime to the iPod touch for the first time.

"We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199," says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. "The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go."

Pricing for the new iPod touch starts at $199 for the 32GB model, $299 for the 128GB version and $399 for the new 256GB model. It’s available to order starting today from apple.com, the Apple Store app and Apple Stores, and comes in a choice of six colors -- space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

17 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18908 with more features for Your Phone

Amazon Echo Show 5 is a privacy-focused Alexa device

How AI is impacting security in 2019

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

More than 70 percent of consumers fear becoming ID theft victims

Identity and access management proving too difficult for many businesses

Most Commented Stories

Yet another Linux distribution shuts down, and the Open Source community should be worried

268 Comments

Microsoft wants GDPR-style privacy laws for the US

43 Comments

Force Windows 10 to install the May 2019 Update NOW

39 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

36 Comments

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

34 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.