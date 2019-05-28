Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse is fabulously retro and deliciously modern

If you need a mouse, there are two companies that very rarely disappoint -- Logitech and Microsoft. Not only are their mice often accurate and comfortable, but very durable too. Sure, there are other brands that produce solid mice, but Microsoft and Logitech pointing devices will probably survive a nuclear war, outlasting humanity.

Some of the greatest mice of all time were from Microsoft's IntelliMouse series. The IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0 was a personal favorite of mine -- it is so comfortable, and the thumb buttons are absolute perfection. I am pretty sure I still have it in a box somewhere, and if I plugged it into my PC today, it would work flawlessly. IntelliMouse was so beloved by many computer users, that Microsoft released the refreshed Classic IntelliMouse in 2017. Today, the Windows-maker takes things even further, with the all-new "Microsoft Pro Intellimouse" -- a beautiful blend of retro design and modern specifications.

"It has an upgraded tracking sensor to capture everything from the smallest flicks to the largest gestures with greater speed. In a nod to modern gaming, there are subtle design updates inspired by the shadow and gradients that are popular on Xbox accessories. It features improved key actuation, a textured finish and a braided cable to stand up to the most demanding users. Its buttons feel more responsive and are more reliable than ever and are easy to customize in the Windows Mouse and Keyboard Center. You can even customize the color of the taillight to match your mood, your surroundings, or your custom setup," says Eric Lovelin, Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft.

Lovelin further says, "The fundamentals of the IntelliMouse all remain. You'll appreciate the ergonomic design that has been a vital part of every IntelliMouse. With its wired design, you'll never wait for it to pair or need to search for a dongle before getting down to work or play. The Pro IntelliMouse is easy to maneuver, with carefully calculated weight, stability and control. The longevity and influence of this iconic mouse have outlived most of the products launched when the first version appeared, and we're excited to bring these latest innovations to a proven design."

Microsoft shares the Pro IntelliMouse specification below.

Interface USB 2.0 full speed compatible Buttons 5 buttons (3 customizable) including left and rich click and scroll wheel button Scrolling Vertical scrolling Mouse report rate 1000 reports per second, user configurable with MKC installed Tracking technology PixArt PAW3389PRO-MS Tracking speed: up to 400'' (10,160 mm) per second Compatibility Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 S/8.1/8/7 Button customization not supported on Windows 10 S Dimensions 5.20 x 2.72 x 1.68 in (132.00 x 69.00 x 43.00 mm) Weight 0.31 lbs (0.14 kgs)

While I am not a fan of "Pro" branding for products (are other mice for amateurs?), I absolutely adore this new Microsoft Pro Intellimouse. The classic shape should prove very comfortable for right-handed users (as it has for many years), while the sensor update, braided cable, and customizable lighting brings it into modern times. Hell, gamers may even want to take a look. Best of all, you don't have to wait -- it can be purchased immediately here for just $59.99 in either Shadow Black or Shadow White.