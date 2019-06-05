Microsoft is closing all of its speciality stores in the US

1 Comment

Microsoft sign

Microsoft is refocusing its retail presence, taking the decision to close all of its remaining "speciality stores".

The last 17 in-mall kiosks have been closed with immediate effect, and Microsoft will now put its efforts into its growing chain of bricks-and-mortar retail stores around the world.

See also:

Over the years there have been more than 30 of these speciality stores located in shopping malls around the US, focusing on specific products such as Surface devices. Microsoft is not ditching retail stores, however, and the company continues to open larger, more general stores around the world.

In a statement given to CNET about the closures, Microsoft said:

After careful discussion and evaluation, we've made the decision to close our specialty store locations. We are focused on delivering great experiences throughout the customer journey. We will continue to connect with and empower our customers to achieve more and discover all that's possible with Microsoft through Microsoft Store across the globe online and in our physical stores in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, and coming soon to the UK.

The company added: "We look forward to continuing to showcase a robust lineup of products and services at our full line and flagship stores, providing the space and support for us to deliver experiences that our customers are excited about".

Image credit: Paskaran.T / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Medical and financial details of 12 million Americans exposed in Quest Diagnostics data breach

Microsoft is closing all of its speciality stores in the US

Get 'Networking All-in-One for Dummies' ($17 value) FREE for a limited time

Data breaches exposed 2.8 billion consumer records in 2018

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker is ready to rock your summer

Phishing attacks grow in sophistication to evade defenses

'Sign in with Apple' neatly balances privacy and convenience

Most Commented Stories

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

107 Comments

Microsoft's Bing celebrates a decade of mediocrity

94 Comments

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

68 Comments

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

51 Comments

Applying for a US visa? Prepare to hand over your social media account details

44 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.