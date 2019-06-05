SoundCloud Go+ expands its European footprint

There is no shortage of music services available to choose from and there really doesn’t seem to be a clear industry leader. Spotify is up there, but so is Apple Music. It really comes down to the features that each of us wants, the music selection and availability.

The latter is key for many people as not everything can be heard from every location in this great big world. If you reside in the UK, but plan to spend time in Kenya, for example, then you’ll want services that work in both countries.

SoundCloud Go+ is already available in the US, UK, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands. Now the company is planning an immediate launch in Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

The company says: "With the ability to stream any track from 20 million-plus mainstream and upstart artists offline, ad-free and in high quality, it’s never been easier to discover what’s next in music while supporting the creators you love."

This gives everyone yet one more option to consider, but too many choices is always better than none. You may still want to check on your service before that trip to Tuvalu however.