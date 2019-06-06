Biggest hindrance to enterprise network visibility is lack of IT staff

Network performance monitoring specialist AppNeta has released its 2019 State of Enterprise IT Report, which finds that as enterprise IT deals with fundamental changes networking infrastructure teams are being stretched to the limit.

The biggest hindrances to network visibility are seen as lack of IT staff (25.6 percent), poor network management tools, (24.8 percent) and lack of visibility into app delivery paths (24.7 percent).

These lead to problems with resolving issues, and 40 percent of respondents say that these lead to employee frustration, with another 25 percent experiencing a loss in overall productivity. IT teams are also have to deal with supporting an array of Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and messaging applications as organizations embrace decentralization, with more than half of survey respondents using these tools on a daily basis (56.4 percent) and 20 percent of respondents deeming they are 'very critical' to their job.

Only 53 percent of IT professionals surveyed knowingly employ a network performance monitoring solution, so it's not surprising that 33 percent of respondents say they receive complaints about network performance on a daily or weekly basis. When end users complain the blame almost always falls on the network (43 percent) or the application provider (33 percent), according to the results.

"Without a network performance monitoring solution that can bridge the visibility gaps between centralized IT, remote offices, and every hop in between, it’s no surprise that IT teams might feel like they're doing their jobs in the dark," says AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens. "AppNeta shines a light on all corners of the enterprise network, giving IT actionable context they need to keep users happy, and ultimately firm-up the foundation of the modern enterprise."

You can read more about the findings on the AppNeta blog.

Photo Credit: dotshock/Shutterstock