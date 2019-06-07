The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival will be here before you know it, guess who's on...

When, meteorologically speaking, the calendar hasn’t yet flipped to summer, it may be tough to switch your mind and consider an event that takes place in some distant future known as autumn.  But, hey, music has no season, right?

For the past several years internet music darling iHeartRadio has held a huge multi-day music festival in Las Vegas. 2019 will be no exception, and now the online giant is announcing some of the performers that are lined up for this go-around..

Gracing the stage will be, among others, Heart, Cage the Elephant, Alicia Keyes, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard and Mumford and Sons.

The promoter states "This year’s festival will take place on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at one of Las Vegas’s hottest entertainment venues, T-Mobile Arena, with a Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds."

If you can’t make it this year then you’ll be able to catch highlight shows which will air on October 2 and 3 from 8-10pm ET on the CW network.

