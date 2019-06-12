New API network adapters allow for greater automation

Among the top networking challenges for enterprises are lack of skills, fragmented management tools and lack of end-to-end network visibility.

Network automation specialist Itential is launching new purpose-built API adapters for Cisco systems that offer support for third party management tools and provide enterprises and service providers with a single network API that simplifies integration and enables end-to-end automation across complex, multi-domain and multi-vendor environments.

"Network automation is inherently a multi-domain problem as the vendor ecosystem continues to introduce a litany of controllers and orchestrators as the new management plane," says Chris Wade, Itential's CTO. "Itential is focused on minimizing the effort required to integrate with the network and supporting systems by providing an open library of adapters and the self-service capability to build integrations. We believe the commoditization of network APIs is key for advancing network programmability and delivering modern, intelligent automation."

Itential's Network Automation Platform integrates with any Cisco tool and aggregates their capabilities into a single user interface, allowing teams to automate systems that span operations, configuration management, service delivery and policy management.

Itential's latest adapters for Cisco powered networks include enhanced automation capabilities for SD-WAN infrastructure, while supporting existing network infrastructure that is already in place, using a single automation platform. They can also manages all phases of the cloud infrastructure's process automation and management, configuration, and compliance and remediation, from resource creation to deletion, reducing errors and the time spent on infrastructure deployments. They can help automate provisioning for data centers too, manage network changes, and remediate day-to-day issues deployed in both virtual and physical cloud networks. Network teams can manage configurations, software upgrades, and integrations with other applications, meeting the needs of complex data center deployments.

You can find out more on Itential's developer hub.

Image Credit: De Mango/Shutterstock