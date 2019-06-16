OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Linux distro is here, and there is a special AMD-only version

Today, there is some great news for the Linux community -- OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is now available! This KDE-focused distribution should have you very excited.

The default web browser browser has been changed in 4.0 -- it is now the Chromium-based Falkon, which promises better KDE integration. Don't worry, you can install Firefox or Chrome if needed.

Most interestingly, there is a build that is optimized for modern AMD processors only -- it will not work with Intel chips. If you do have an AMD CPU, The OpenMandriva Team claims you will see improved performance by using this version.

"Hardware support has been improved a lot. In addition to the usual round of driver updates (including the Mesa 19.1.0 graphics stack), OMLx 4.0 now includes complete ports to aarch64 and armv7hnl platforms. A RISC-V port is also in progress, but not yet ready for release. We have also built a version specifically for current AMD processors (Ryzen, ThreadRipper, EPYC) that outperforms the generic version by taking advantage of new features in those processors (this build will not work on generic x86_64 processors)," says The OpenMandriva Team.

The team shares several of the important package updates below. Full release notes can be found here.

Calamares 3.2.7

DigiKam 6.0

Firefox Quantum 66.0.5

Java 12

KDE Applications: 19.04.2

KDE Frameworks: 5.58.0

KDE Plasma: 5.15.5

Kernel 5.1.9

Krita 4.2.1

LibreOffice 6.2.4

LLVM/clang 8.0.1

Mesa 19.1.0

Qt Framework 5.12.3

Systemd 242

Xorg 1.20.4

Ready to download OpenMandriva Lx 4.0? You can get it here now. Those using Intel processors or older AMD chips should opt for the x86_64 ISO. If you have a modern AMD EPYC, Ryzen, or ThreadRipper CPU, it is highly recommended to get the znver1 ISO.