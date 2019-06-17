Win a Roku Streaming Stick

Smart televisions are kind of... stupid. While TV makers love to advertise all of the integrated streaming services, the truth is, the interfaces are often slow and clunky. Ultimately, it is a much better experience to use a streaming device, such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, or Apple TV. Hell, connecting your smart TV to the internet could even put your home network at risk!

The best thing about streaming media boxes and sticks, however, is they are typically very affordable. Well, with the exception of the pricey Apple TV. For instance, you can buy a quality Roku Streaming Stick for less than $40. You know what’s better than spending a little money? Spending no money. You see, Roku is giving away one of its devices to celebrate the summer.

Entering the giveaway couldn’t be easier; simply click here and enter your email address. The contest is open to those in the USA only. Actually, to be more specific, it’s only open to those in 49 states -- residents of Rhode Island are ineligible.

If you don’t win or don’t want to wait two months to find out if you are the winner, you can buy it on Amazon here now.

