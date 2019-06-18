Satechi launches Dual Smart Outlet with Apple HomeKit support

While smart home devices are very popular these days, Apple's HomeKit sadly isn't. This is a shame, as I rather like the company's centralized approach to controlling the home. If all of your devices are HomeKit compatible, you can expect an elegant experience where you don't have to jump from app to app. Unfortunately, there are many popular smart home device manufacturers that don't put resources into supporting Apple's solution.

Today, Satechi announces a new smart outlet adapter that thankfully is compatible with Apple HomeKit. Called "Dual Smart Outlet," it can control power to two devices -- not just one like many other models. Don't want to use HomeKit and Siri? You don't have to -- you can use Satechi's app instead.

"The Wi-Fi enabled smart plug features two power outlets to individually control connected appliances, while monitoring the devices’ power consumption in real-time. Designed to simplify any home routine, the Dual Smart Outlet is ideal for easily controlling appliances, such as coffee machines, TVs and lights, remotely or automatically. Satechi’s Dual Smart Outlet easily connects to an existing 2.4GHz wireless network and works seamlessly with Apple HomeKit. Connected users can schedule appliances to fit their routine and use Siri to activate a pre-set series of house lights with customized scenes, such as 'Good morning' or 'Good night,' via the Apple Home or Satechi Home apps," says Satechi.

The company further says, "Dual Smart Outlet features an input voltage of 120V, an output voltage of 15A 1800W and encourages efficient energy usage with real-time power monitoring. Users can keep an eye on high-powered appliances, help reduce excess power consumption and schedule appliances to turn off when needed, all from a connected iOS device. The compact 2-in-1 design of the Dual Smart Outlet expands power outlets and allows users to connect two appliances simultaneously without blocking its neighboring outlet. It is compatible with most indoor household appliances, including coffee machines, AC units, fans, lights, speakers, TVs and more."

Satechi shares the following specs and other details.

Input Voltage: 120V

AC Max Output: 15A, 1800W

Dimensions: 5.12" x 1.57" x 2.36"

Weight: 0.7 lbs

Model Number: ST-HK20AW

UPC: 879961008147

Warranty: 1 Year

While it won't begin shipping until June 25, you can order it from Amazon immediately here. Pricing is quite reasonable at just $59.99, given the respected Satechi quality, energy monitoring, and dual outlet functionality. Actually, you can score an additional 30 percent off by using code DUALOUTLET at checkout. The code will expire on June 23, so act fast!