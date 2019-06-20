Recall alert: Your Apple MacBook Pro could be a fire hazard

If you own a MacBook Pro, you are very lucky -- they are great laptops. Unfortunately, even top computer makers, such as Apple, can experience hardware issues leading to safety concerns, and sometimes, a recall.

Today, Apple announces a voluntary recall for some MacBook Pro laptops. It is quite a scary issue too -- the batteries can overheat and cause a fire. In other words, it can potentially damage property, cause injuries, and worst of all, lead to death.

The current generation is not impacted thankfully; if you have a 2016-2018 MacBook Pro you can breathe a sigh of relief. Actually, the only model covered by the recall is the "Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015." If you own that model, don't panic -- it is not all of them. To see if your computer has the faulty battery, you need to enter your serial number on Apple's website.

The iPhone-maker explains below.

Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number. Customer safety is always Apple's top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.

To verify, simply click here and enter your serial number. If your MacBook Pro is part of the recall, you should power it down and stop using it immediately. Just contact Apple to schedule a fix. Sadly, you might be without your computer for a while -- Apple says service can take 1-2 weeks to get done.

