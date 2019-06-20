Apple teams up with Best Buy to expand repair services to hundreds of stores

The next time you have a problem with your Apple product -- be it an iMac, MacBook, iPhone or iPad -- you could take it to Best Buy for repair rather than an Apple store.

The new repair options are thanks to Apple's expansion of its authorized service network. There are almost 1,000 Best Buy stores with over 7,600 newly Apple-certified Geek Squad technicians ready to help you out.

Repair services are now available in every single Best Buy store across the US in a move which Apple describes as making things "easier and more convenient" for customers. The company assures customers that opting for repairs at Best Buy still means genuine Apple parts will be used.

In a statement, Apple's vice president of AppleCare, Tara Bunch, said:

At Apple, we're dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world. If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.

Repairs carried out at Best Buy are covered by Apple's guarantee.

Image credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock