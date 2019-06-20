Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18922 to the Fast ring

Work is progressing well on the next big feature update of Windows 10, due out a year from now.

Some builds offer a lot of new features, others are more about fixing problems and making general improvements. Build 18922 falls into the latter category, although it does have some language settings improvements and Feedback Hub updates.

The latest build makes it easier for you to see the current state of your language settings via a new overview section, and the Feedback Hub now sets you search for feedback similar anything you were planning to log.

Other general changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders getting Windows Update error 0x80010105 when updating to recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders getting Windows Update error 0xc0000005 when updating to recent builds.

Fixed an issue where the Action Center background was unexpectedly opaque in the quick action section.

Fixed an issue where if you used the spacebar to switch to a different Focus assist state in Settings, keyboard focus would unexpectedly jump to the Have a Question? Section.

Fixed an issue with the Bopomofo IME where the character width would suddenly change to Full width from Half width.

Added a tip to the Bopomofo IME settings that Ctrl + Space can be used for toggling conversation mode.

Fixed an issue where, when using the Japanese IME with Excel, if you’d turned off Japanese input-mode by clicking the input-mode indicator, the input-mode would revert back to "Hiragana" every time focus moved to another cell.

Based on feedback, Microsoft has updated the Chinese Pinyin IME settings to now refer to Default mode, rather than Input mode.

Fixed an issue for some of the Insiders with the updated File Explorer search experience, resulting in suggested results in the search dropdown not responding when clicked.

Microsoft has made a few small design tweaks to the updated Windows Ink Workspace, including changing the overflow menu button to new use an ellipsis icon. Note -- this feature update is still in the process of rolling out.

Microsoft is now starting to roll out the updated Settings header again after addressing an issue with the OneDrive entry.

Known Issues in this build are:

This update might fail the first time you try to download it with a 0xc0000409 error code.

For Home editions, some devices might not be able to see the "download progress %" change on the Windows Update page.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Microsoft is working with partners on getting their software updated with a fix, and most games have released patches to prevent PCs from experiencing this issue. To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system. Microsoft is also working with anti-cheat and game developers to resolve similar issues that may arise with the 20H1 Insider Preview builds and will work to minimize the likelihood of these issues in the future.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on. In August, Tamper Protection will return to being on by default for all Insiders.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where some users are reporting that File Explorer search is rendering in an unexpectedly small area and clicking it results in a crash.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock