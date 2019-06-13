Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18917 with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2)

Windows Insiders are currently testing builds from the 20H1 branch due out a year from now.

The latest new flight, Build 18917, introduces download throttling and Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, as well as a whole host of other improvements.

SEE ALSO:

In response to users with very low connection speeds complaining about Windows 10's current download throttling ability, Microsoft has introduced a new option for its Delivery Optimization. This can be set for foreground or background downloads and accessed via Settings > Update & Security > Delivery Optimization > Advanced Options.

The addition that will excite most Insiders is the addition of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. WSL 2 uses a real Linux kernel and delivers much faster file system performance and full system call compatibility.

Beyond that, this build also has some Narrator improvements, and Windows Ink Workspace updates.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue where some users experienced a 0x8007000E error code while downloading the build due to high RAM consumption.

Fixed an issue where users couldn’t use the desktop Features on Demand "add a feature" option.

Fixed an issue where dragging the emoji and dictation panels was unexpectedly laggy.

Microsoft is in the process of rolling out a change in this build to address an issue where if the taskbar was set to autohide, launching the Start menu would first hide the taskbar before bringing up the Start menu.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Start menu and taskbar going 100% transparent on secondary monitors or after projection.

Microsoft has updated the new File Explorer search experience to now be dark when used in dark theme. Note -- this experience is still in the process of rolling out.

Fixed an issue where Windows Security would crash if launched from Settings when using an Arabic display language.

Fixed an issue where the audio service might hang on shutdown if spatial audio was turned on.

Known Issues

This update might fail the first time you try to download it with a 0xc0000409 error code.

For Home editions, some devices might not see the "update installed" on the update history page.

For Home editions, some devices might not be able to see the "download progress %" change on the Windows Update page.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Microsoft is working with partners on getting their software updated with a fix, and most games have released patches to prevent PCs from experiencing this issue. To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system. Microsoft is also working with anti-cheat and game developers to resolve similar issues that may arise with the 20H1 Insider Preview builds and will work to minimize the likelihood of these issues in the future.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on.

Microsoft is aware of an issue with the Bopomofo IME where the character width is suddenly changed to Full width from Half width and is investigating.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where some users are reporting that File Explorer search is rendering in an unexpectedly small area and clicking it results in a crash.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock