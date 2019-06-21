Security flaw in Dell SupportAssist tool puts millions of Windows systems at risk

No Comments

Black and chrome Dell logo

A Windows support tool bundled with Dell computers has a high-severity security hole that leaves millions of systems at risk of a privilege-escalation attack.

Dell has announced that both the Business and Home versions of its SupportAssist tool have a security vulnerability within the PC Doctor component that requires immediate patching. The discovery was made by SafeBreach, and there could be over 100 million systems that are affected.

See also:

The massive scale of the problem stems from the fact that Dell's SupportAssist tool is in fact made by PC-Doctor, which in turn licenses its software to other companies. It brags that "leading manufacturers have installed over 100 million copies of PC-Doctor for Windows on computer systems worldwide". SafeBreach warns that it is possible to "exploit this vulnerability in order to load an arbitrary unsigned DLL into a service that runs as SYSTEM, achieving privilege escalation and persistence".

For now, it is only Dell that has issued a security advisory notice, although the company gives little detail about the problem.

If you are using Dell SupportAssist for Business PCs version 2.0, or Dell SupportAssist for Home PCs version 3.2.1 or an earlier version, your system is vulnerable. You need to update to at least Dell SupportAssist for Business PCs version 2.0.1 or Dell SupportAssist for Home PCs version 3.2.2.

In a statement issued to Tom's Guide, Dell said:

Dell SupportAssist is not made by PC-Doctor. The vulnerability discovered by SafeBreach is a PC-Doctor vulnerability, which is a third-party component that ships with Dell SupportAssist for PCs. More than 90 percent of customers to date have received the update, released on May 28, 2019, and are no longer at risk. Dell SupportAssist updates automatically if automatic updates are enabled, and most customers have automatic updates turned on.

If you'd prefer to update manually, here are the links you need:

Image credit: Mashka / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Security flaw in Dell SupportAssist tool puts millions of Windows systems at risk

Google confirms that second-hand Nest Cams could have been used to spy on people

Recall alert: Your Apple MacBook Pro could be a fire hazard

Is technology harming our ability to write?

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18922 to the Fast ring

Cloud-based security service offers web app and API protection

Kali Linux sets out its roadmap for 2019/20

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint vs Windows 10 -- which is best for small business productivity?

63 Comments

Microsoft Edge could come to Linux

57 Comments

Feast your eyes on how Apple's iPhone 11 should look

21 Comments

Hacker hits Symantec and accesses passwords

20 Comments

How to center Windows 10 taskbar icons

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.